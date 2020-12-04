Augusto Umale Sumulong was born on August 31, 1930 in Pagsanjan, Laguna, Philippines and passed away on November 3, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving wife Elvie and family in Virginia Beach, Va.



Augusto was a proud service member of the United States Navy, and served his country for 30 years retiring as a Master Chief/E-9. He was stationed on the USS Nimitz, served during Operation Eagle Claw in the Persian Gulf and Iran, and retired from the Oceana Naval Base. Augusto was also one of the co-founders of the Batangas Association of Hampton Roads. Outside of his military career, Augusto was equally active investing time with his family, in fishing, gardening and cooking.



Augusto is predeceased and will be rejoined in heaven with his father, Gonzalo Rivera Sumulong; his mother, Josefa Flores Sumulong; and his past wife, Aida "Bessie" Sumulong.



Augusto was interred on November 11, 2020 at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home's Mausoleum Chapel, 601 N Witchduck Rd, Virginia Beach, Virginia.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store