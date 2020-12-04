1/1
Augusto Umale Sumulong
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Augusto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Augusto Umale Sumulong was born on August 31, 1930 in Pagsanjan, Laguna, Philippines and passed away on November 3, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving wife Elvie and family in Virginia Beach, Va.

Augusto was a proud service member of the United States Navy, and served his country for 30 years retiring as a Master Chief/E-9. He was stationed on the USS Nimitz, served during Operation Eagle Claw in the Persian Gulf and Iran, and retired from the Oceana Naval Base. Augusto was also one of the co-founders of the Batangas Association of Hampton Roads. Outside of his military career, Augusto was equally active investing time with his family, in fishing, gardening and cooking.

Augusto is predeceased and will be rejoined in heaven with his father, Gonzalo Rivera Sumulong; his mother, Josefa Flores Sumulong; and his past wife, Aida "Bessie" Sumulong.

Augusto was interred on November 11, 2020 at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home's Mausoleum Chapel, 601 N Witchduck Rd, Virginia Beach, Virginia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7576711717
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved