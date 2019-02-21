|
Passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at the age of 82. He was predeceased by his parents Carlton and Cherry Eason; his wife, Marjorie Eason and 3 brothers and 2 sisters. He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Vernessa Tillery (Dwayne), Leonora Harrison (Chauncey), Augustus Eason, Jr., Melva Jackson (Robert); sister, Minnie Simmons; sister in-law, Darlene Eason; and brother in-law, Eddie Davis; 10 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren;10 great great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 12pm, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at New Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Ave.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 21, 2019