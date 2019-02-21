Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Augustus Eason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Augustus C. Eason Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Augustus C. Eason Sr. Obituary
Passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at the age of 82. He was predeceased by his parents Carlton and Cherry Eason; his wife, Marjorie Eason and 3 brothers and 2 sisters. He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Vernessa Tillery (Dwayne), Leonora Harrison (Chauncey), Augustus Eason, Jr., Melva Jackson (Robert); sister, Minnie Simmons; sister in-law, Darlene Eason; and brother in-law, Eddie Davis; 10 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren;10 great great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 12pm, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at New Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Ave.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.