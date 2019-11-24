|
Augustus Frederick Pittman Jr, 90, passed away peacefully at home on November 17, 2019.
Born in Mobile Alabama, he was the son of the late Augustus F. Pittman Sr and Eunice Helena Diebert Pittman.
Fred was a graduate of Maury High School where he played center lineman for the school's football team, then dubbed the Commodore Mapmakers. He married his high school sweetheart, Patty Jean, on February 4, 1950, and together raised four vivacious youngsters.
He was a dedicated and successful salesman at Price's Inc, one of the last, if not the last, "Mom and Pop" appliance businesses in the area.
Fred, lovingly referred to as Brother and/or Big Fred, could light up a room with his bright smile and contagious laughter. He was charismatic and possessed a warm twinkle in those "Carolina" blue eyes like no other.
The Pittman home was always welcoming. Fred had a passion for cooking, from making home-made pizzas and bread loafs to decadent banana puddings and crunchy (the way they should be) oatmeal-raisin-pecan cookies. The aroma that came from the kitchen alone was enough to pull you in. He took immense satisfaction in watching people enjoy his dishes; this was truly his most expressive form of love and friendship.
Fred also loved the many family "Griswoldian" vacations to Swansboro and Emerald Isle, NC where the laughter and partying were never in short supply. The party seemed to take off when Big Fred walked into the room. Cat Stevens, Roy Orbison, Neil Diamond, Neil Young, W.T. Casper, and the Bee Gees were among his musical favorites as young and old alike danced and made merry into the wee hours.
Through the years, Fred developed what is referred to as "grandpa-isms," a unique collection of words and phrases that somehow seemed to capture the moment. Whether it was one of those four vivacious youngsters being referred to as a Heathen or a granddaughter answering to Darln; his humor, wit, and sincerity will forever be missed.
In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Patricia Jean "Patty Jean" Hopkins Pittman.
Left to cherish his memory and celebrate his life are daughters: Patricia L. Sumners & husband David of Quinby, VA and Susan G. Wilson & husband J of Belle Haven, VA; sons: Augustus F. Pittman III & wife Janice of Norfolk, VA and Bruce C. Pittman of Greensboro, NC; sisters: Eunice L. "Cookie" Pittman and Judith A. Pittman of Norfolk, VA, and Marion C. Force & late husband Steven of Lakewood, CO; along with grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nephews and friends.
Our family would like to thank our friends at Intrepid Hospice - Eastern Shore whom we consider family. A true blessing for Dad to have had such loving care, he appreciated and loved each of you.
A celebration of life will be held on Fred's 91st birthday - February 1, 2020. The family will post the celebration venue at a later date.
