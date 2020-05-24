Augustus Van Horne Sykes
Augustus Van Horne Sykes (Van) died May 19, 2020. He was born Sep. 18, 1951 in Columbia, NC to the late Percy W. & Billie Van Horne Sykes.

After his parents' death in his early teens, Van lived in Va Beach & Norfolk. He graduated from Princess Anne HS and ODU. Van is survived by his sister, Carrie Anne Sykes Liverman; nephew, Cleve Liverman; niece, Pam Campbell; close relatives including Nancy Coates, Layne Van Horne, Elizabeth Campbell; nieces, nephews (and grands); cousins; and other family.

Van was a huge sports fan (ACC Basketball & NY Yankees), a music lover (blues, jazz, country, rock & roll, Sinatra), and a voracious reader. ALL who knew him well loved him, and we will ALL miss him dearly. Condolences may be offered at www.vacremationsociety.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 24, 2020.
