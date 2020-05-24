Augustus Van Horne Sykes (Van) died May 19, 2020. He was born Sep. 18, 1951 in Columbia, NC to the late Percy W. & Billie Van Horne Sykes.
After his parents' death in his early teens, Van lived in Va Beach & Norfolk. He graduated from Princess Anne HS and ODU. Van is survived by his sister, Carrie Anne Sykes Liverman; nephew, Cleve Liverman; niece, Pam Campbell; close relatives including Nancy Coates, Layne Van Horne, Elizabeth Campbell; nieces, nephews (and grands); cousins; and other family.
Van was a huge sports fan (ACC Basketball & NY Yankees), a music lover (blues, jazz, country, rock & roll, Sinatra), and a voracious reader. ALL who knew him well loved him, and we will ALL miss him dearly. Condolences may be offered at www.vacremationsociety.com.
After his parents' death in his early teens, Van lived in Va Beach & Norfolk. He graduated from Princess Anne HS and ODU. Van is survived by his sister, Carrie Anne Sykes Liverman; nephew, Cleve Liverman; niece, Pam Campbell; close relatives including Nancy Coates, Layne Van Horne, Elizabeth Campbell; nieces, nephews (and grands); cousins; and other family.
Van was a huge sports fan (ACC Basketball & NY Yankees), a music lover (blues, jazz, country, rock & roll, Sinatra), and a voracious reader. ALL who knew him well loved him, and we will ALL miss him dearly. Condolences may be offered at www.vacremationsociety.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 24, 2020.