Aurelio Abrigo, 93, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on January 26, 2020 after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. Born October 23, 1926 he is preceded in death by his parents Rufino and Magdalena Abrigo; son David Abrigo; brothers Solomon and Diog Abrigo; granddaughter Katrina Keel-Saunders.
Affectionately known as "Papo" by his family and friends, Aurelio leaves to cherish his memory by his devoted wife of 73 years, Monica Abrigo, seven children: Romeo Abrigo and wife Jenny, Rey Abrigo, Rodel Abrigo, Lucy Musarra and husband Sal, Lena Colello and husband Chris, Gloria Abrigo, Mary Abrigo and partner Yesenia; sisters, Auring Mallari, Berta Sevilla, Mayang Dullas, Teresita Tablada and Pin Bundang and husband Ernie; and brothers, Esteban and Carlino Abrigo. Papo also leaves behind 11 loving and beautiful grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A beloved son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Aurelio was a decorated veteran of 27 years in the US Navy. He joined the Navy in 1945 and was assigned aboard the USS Wisconsin for the first three years of his long service to the nation. He retired from the Navy in 1972 as a CPO and worked as a butcher at the Great Steaks in Norfolk for another fifteen years where he was awarded Employee of the Month many times over. Aurelio was also a member of the Philippine Cultural Center in Virginia Beach where he was a trustee during its conception and its fruition. During his retirement years, Aurelio and his wife enjoyed working in their garden where they grew many varieties of Philippine vegetables. He was also an avid fisherman. "Papo" was best known for his loving ways, generosity, infectious smile and kindness.
The visitation will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive, VA. Beach on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. A Liturgy of the Word will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 12:00pm with Fr. Nixon Negparanon officiating. Burial with full military honors to follow at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk.
In lieu of flowers, to honor the memory of "Papo" and Katrina who died of cancer, donations may be sent to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 30, 2020