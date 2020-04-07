The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Lieutenant Commander Austin Davis Fall, 51, passed away on March 29, 2020. He was born in Cheyenne, WY, to the late Jacqueline and Ronald Fall. He was a 1986 graduate of Cornwall Central High School in Cornwall, NY and a 1994 graduate of the University of South Florida. Austin honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy for over 21 years. During his career, he was a Navy Diver, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Officer and Anti-Terrorism Force Protection Officer. Austin's peers recognized and lauded his clear thinking, tenacity, and ability to collaborate. Austin received many military honors including the Bronze Star Medal for Valor. Along with time spent with his family at home, Austin loved to read and was a huge history buff.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 26 years, Michelle Fall; 3 children, Bethany, Daniel, and Shannon Fall; and step-mother, Terry Fall.

Services will be private at a later date. Burial will be in A. G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2020
