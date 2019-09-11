|
|
Dr. Austin Linwood Millington, 69, passed away in Williamsburg on August 23, 2019 surrounded by his family. Austin was born in Elk City, OK to the late Woodrow and Evelyn Millington. He is also predeceased by his sister, Angela Sharon Millington. Austin received his Bachelor's Degree in Anthropology and Master's Degree in Organizational Planning both from Boston University and his Doctorate at the Southern California University (Summa Cum Laude) in Psychology. Austin spent many hours completing advance research on behavioral studies and psychological analysis. He eventually became an instructor at Boston and Harvard Universities. He also earned a one year certificate on a tutorial system covering the Philosophy of mind, logic, epistemology and ethics at Oxford University. He was a psychologist and a partner for Frazer Holding LLC in northern Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Lyudmila Millington and their son, Justin Millington, dear friend Linda Berry, business partner, Robert Ormiston, James Segall, Jim Hallbak among many other beloved friends, co-workers and neighbors. Austin's son Justin was a miracle to him and Justin brought so much joy and purpose to his life. The family is so sorry that his life was cut short and that he will not be able to share many great moments with Justin. Austin wishes that Justin have a full and happy life and continue to pursue his education and talents. He knows he will help make this world a better place, and knows there is no limit on what Justin can accomplish.
A visitation will be from 6-8pm, Friday, September 13, 2019 at Smith and Williams Funeral Home Kempsville. Another visitation will be from 1pm to 2:30pm at the funeral home with a graveside service in Princess Anne Memorial Park starting at 3pm. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 11, 2019