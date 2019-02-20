Austin Michael Cook, 23, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on February 17, 2019.Born in Norfolk, he graduated from Norview High School in 2013 and Old Dominion University in 2017 and 2018 with two Bachelorâ€™s degrees.Austin was a man who seized everyday with every opportunity. He was a brother and past President of Phi Gamma Delta and an Accountant with Desroches & Company.Left to cherish his memory: his parents, Leon and Mindy Cook; twin brother, Zachary Cook; sister, Lindsay Michelle Cook; maternal grandfather, Lee K. Singer; paternal grandfather, Donald M. Cook; uncles and aunts, Allan and Elizabeth Singer, Pamela Cook, and Mitsy and Larry Pobiak; and cousins, Maelisa, Gillian, Aoife, Brittany, and Nicholas. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Lois M. Singer and Bertha M. Cook.The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Phi Gamma Delta c/o Stephen Gay, 1071 Webb Center, Norfolk, VA 23529. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary