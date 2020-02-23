|
|
Austin Thomas Egley, 72, passed away February 16, 2020. He was born in Mt. Holly, NJ to the late Austin Frederick and Isabelle Correa Stow Egley. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife and soulmate, Leticia Cruz Egley and his sister, Barbara. Austin proudly served his country in the US Navy retiring after 31 years of service where 10 of those years he was detailed with the Special Warfare Units 2 & 4. He was a fun-loving jokester who always put others needs first. Austin was a hardworking, dedicated father, who adored his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Jennifer Paraiso Egley, Jennelyn Egley Smith (Timothy), Austin Cruz Egley (Kimberly), Thomas Amos Egley (Alexis) and Donald Michael Egley; grandchildren, Keiana, Blake, Jake, TKE, Kallie, Rhea, Rommel, Rewil and Jacob; great-granddaughter, Kaia; siblings, Donald, Randy, Teddy, Joey and Michael and numerous other loving family and friends.
A graveside service with full military honors will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 2pm at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may share a story or leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2020