Born April 1, 1934 in Aiken, SC died April 8, 2019 in Norfolk, VA. Auther joined the Navy in 1952 where he did one tour in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. During his service he was awarded a Purple Heart. After 20 years with the Navy he retired and went to work for the Virginia Marine Resources Commission for 34 years. Left to cherish his memory his wife of 50 years, Lynda Toole, sons, Gary and Terry Toole, and daughter, Tanya. A visitation will be held Monday April 15, 2019 from 1pm-2pm at Woodlawn Funeral home with a chapel service at 2pm followed by burial at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Service information and online condolences can be made at www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 14, 2019