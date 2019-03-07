|
|
Ava Louise Frampton, 72, of Chesapeake, VA, passed peacefully into the Glory of Christ on March 4, 2019. She was born in Cheraw, SC to the late Hiram Stutts and Gertrude Jacobs Stutts. She was predeceased by two of her siblings, Geri Stutts and Robert Stutts. She will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Roger David Frampton; children, Aaron Frampton, Lesley Johnston, and Elizabeth Frampton; grandchildren, Chelsea Love, Elaina Frampton, Nathan Frampton, Celeste Herring, and Oliver Johnston; and siblings, Hiram Stutts, Jr., Helen Clark, and Thomas Stutts.A service to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, VA, 23320. Interment will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held with family one hour prior to the service. Please visit her book of memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 7, 2019