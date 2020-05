Or Copy this URL to Share

Avelina Dela Cruz Santos passed away 5/24/2020. Visitation 5/29/20 from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service 5/30/20 at 10 AM with burial to follow. Please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com for more details.

