Avery C. Graham was born November 9, 1953 to the late Shirley and Ralph Graham in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He is also predeceased by his brother, Bruce Graham, nephew, Lance Graham, and wife, Linda Graham.
Left to cherish his memory is his son, Shane Graham, brother, Danny Graham, grandson, Collin Graham, nephew, Blake Graham, stepchildren, Sandy Hatch and Jordan and Josh Beauvais, ex-wife and friend, Cathy Miller, and ex-wife, Sheila Hammack.
Avery will be remembered as a man who loved being out on the water. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. To express online condolences, please visit www.vacremationsociety.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 25, 2019