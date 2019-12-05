Home

64, passed away on November 30, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Juanita Graham and Angela Graham; stepdaughter, Renita Thurman; three sisters, Wanda Thomas, Patricia Barnes (Michael) , Sabrina Turner (Roger); five brothers, Sornell Graham, William Ward, Jr. (Daphne), Quinton Ward, Allen Ward (Farrah), Jonathan Ward (Daphne); five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relative and friends. She was predeceased by her mother-Lillian Ward, her father-Arcelius Darden and a brother, Elvis Luster. A funeral service will be held Friday, 1pm at New Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Portsmouth, VA. Steele-Bullock Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Visitation will begin Thursday at 3pm-7pm. Family and friends will assemble by 12:15 for the processional to the church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 5, 2019
