Suffolk- Azelle, affectionately known as Nesa, entered into eternal rest on April 27, 2020. She was born to Sherman and Louise Byrd on Nov 24, 1954 in Charleston, SC. She leaves her memories to be cherished by her daughter- Starr Hunt of Portsmouth; four sons- Demetrious Williams (Chelse Brown) of Portsmouth, Va; NR Hunt (Deja) of Los Angeles, Calif; Jamaine Hunt of West Va; and Davis Hunt (Courtney) of Richmond Va; her grandchildren- Dontre Roberts, Judah-Jehu, Boaz, and Israel Hunt; four sisters- Yolanda Byrd Blount (Kenneth) of Windsor, Va; Sandra Byrd Watkins (Donald Hightower) of Portsmouth, Va; Cynthia Byrd Conner (Alton) of Jacksonville, Fl; Laurie Byrd of Lake Charles, La; one brother- Andre Byrd of Portsmouth, Va; and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and friends.



Azelle was predeceased by her parents- Sherman and Louise Byrd; her sister- Sherlyn Byrd Walker (Harry); and her brother- Sherman Byrd Jr.



Azelle will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Steele-Bullock Funeral Home handled her arrangements.



