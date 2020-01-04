The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 539-4691
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
View Map
B. Clinton Harrell Sr.

B. Clinton Harrell Sr. Obituary
B. Clinton Harrell, Sr., 94, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was the son of the late Eva and Clem Harrell. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Emmeline Holland Harrell; six brothers, three sisters and a daughter, Reba F. Harrell.

Clinton served in the Army during WWII. He was a member of Somerton Friends Meeting and a member of McAlister Lodge #170 for 70 years. He volunteered with Friends Disaster Service. He retired from Lipton Tea after 34 years. He had great love for his family and was passionate about helping others.

He is survived by his wife, Marie H. Harrell; children, Janet H. Detch of Woodstock, GA and Clint Harrell, Jr. (Lelia) of Suffolk, VA; grandchildren, Stacey Christenbury (Kenneth) and Matthew Harrell (Lindsay) and great-grandson, Aven Christenbury. He is also survived by his step-children, Devon Hewitt (Georgia) of Windsor and Denise Spady (Frank) of Chuckatuck; step-grandchildren, Christopher Hewitt (Jessica), Ryan Hewitt (Lyndsey) and Anne Barden Spady; step-great grandchildren, Brynne Hewitt, Isla Hewett and Landon Hewitt.

A funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in the R.W. Baker Funeral Home and Crematory at 2 PM. Burial will follow at Somerton Friends Meeting, 5329 Quaker Drive Suffolk 23437. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 7 to 8:30 PM at R.W. Baker Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial donations may be made to Somerton's Friend Cemetery Fund, 5329 Quaker Drive, Suffolk, VA 23434 or the , 4669 South Blvd #103, Virginia Beach, VA. 23452 Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 4, 2020
