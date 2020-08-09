My Father, my friend, my mentor but most of all my Hero!



"The Chief" (author unknown)



He'll always be the Chief, a name he's earned with pride even when his term is over and he must step aside.



His rise through the ranks to the pinnacle of his success. Took years of special trainingâ€¦ a dedication few possess.



Many are remembered who have worked with him along the way. A joy to all by sharing his special day.



His lungs have tasted toxic fumes, his skin has felt the flames. Aches and bruises went hand-in hand, like thunder in the rain.



As a soldier of good Florian, our patron saint of old. He's fought his share of battles, too numerous to unfold.



From those who've worked beside him, it's said with fond belief. May God be with him always, and he will always be the Chief.



Your devoted daughter,



Brenda



