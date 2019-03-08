The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Babara Jefferson Smith

Babara Jefferson Smith Obituary
Barbara Jefferson Smith, 59, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, Wilroy Smith, Jr and survived by her parents Charles and Melinda Jefferson and, Lorraine Boyd Stevens; her children Krystle Puryear (Travis) and Wilroy Smith, III (Shawna); grandchildren Kourtney, Shawn, Jordan, and Isaiah, and a host of family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, March 9th at Abundant Life Ministries, 6037 Providence Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23464. Services handled by Fitchett-Mann Funeral Services.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2019
