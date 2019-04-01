Home

Barbara A. Felton, 75, of Virginia Beach passed away on March 27, 2019. She was born to the late Rev. Daniel P. Felton & Gladys Jones. She was also predeceased by her son, Avery Gardener.Barbara was a member of Great Neck Baptist Church. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Erica Gaddy; three sisters, Mary Thompson, Dannie Felton and Bernadette Felton, and her Nieces and Nephews.A memorial service will be held at Great Neck Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Great Neck Baptist Church. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 1, 2019
