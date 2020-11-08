Barbara A. Freeman of the 500 block of Carolina Ave., died October 30, 2020, in a hospital.
Ms. Freeman, a Norfolk, VA native, was employed by J.H. Miles and was a member of Angelic COGIC in Norfolk.
Survivors include her sister, Brenda Freeman, and brother, George Freeman, both of Norfolk, VA.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at noon on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Keith Matthews Funeral Home. The interment will held be at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Read full obituary at www.keithmatthewsfuneralhome.com