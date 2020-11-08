1/1
Barbara A. Freeman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara A. Freeman of the 500 block of Carolina Ave., died October 30, 2020, in a hospital.

Ms. Freeman, a Norfolk, VA native, was employed by J.H. Miles and was a member of Angelic COGIC in Norfolk.

Survivors include her sister, Brenda Freeman, and brother, George Freeman, both of Norfolk, VA.

A Funeral Service will be conducted at noon on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Keith Matthews Funeral Home. The interment will held be at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Read full obituary at www.keithmatthewsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Keith Matthews Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keith Matthews Funeral Home
5665 E. Virginia Beach Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757)-459-9944
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved