Barbara A. Hurst, 80, crossed to meet our Lord on February 14, 2019. She was born in Norfolk County, VA in 1938 and married the love of her life in 1955. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 63 years, Lee R. Hurst Sr.; their 3 children, Lee Hurst Jr. (Lisa), Brenda Walker (Mike) and Faith Miller (Pete); as well as five grandchildren, Lee Anne, Amanda, Jonathan, Christopher, Morgan; and four great-grandchildren, Ayden, Anna, Mason and Adeline. The family extends an invitation to those who knew and loved Barbara to join in a celebration of her life. A viewing will be held on Mon., Feb. 18th from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. A funeral service in remembrance of her life will be held on Tues Feb. 19th at 11:00 am at the funeral home with entombment immediately following. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an Alzheimerâ€™s association of your choice in her memory. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.