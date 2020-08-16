Barbara A Stewart died on August 3, 2020 after a short illness at 52 years old. Barbara was the youngest daughter of Gary D Stewart and Sara E Biancorosso. She is survived by her sister, Dawn M Gullivan and pre-deceased by her brother, Gary D Stewart, Jr. Barbara leaves behind 2 aunts, a niece, a nephew, a great grandniece and numerous cousins and extended family members. Barbara shared her life with Rose Berry, wife and a close friend, Kevin Thompson.



Barbara served in the U. S. Army for 6 years and returned home to complete her education, receiving a BA and MA in Psychology/Counseling and a Doctorate in Social Work. Barbara worked in Hampton Roads, VA as a counselor for many years before moving to Orange, VA to continue working as a counselor at the VA facility in Fredricksburg, VA.



The hallmark of her life was her love of education. She not only pursued her own education but has contributed to the education of her niece and nephew. The family will be forever grateful for the time they had with Barbara and she will be missed.



A graveside memorial service will be held at noon on August 22, 2020 at the Stewart-Hughes Family Cemetery. It is located in Gibbs Woods in Currituck, NC. Email christensengs@aol.com for directions.



