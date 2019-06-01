Home

Barbara Alice Squires French, 74, passed from this life on May 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Janet Squires, her brother Chad Squires, and her sister Sarah Beane. She is survived by her husband David, her five children, Martin, Mark, Maria, Misti and Mary, and ten grandchildren. A Quaker memorial service for remembrance and contemplation will be held Saturday July 27 at 1:30 at the Virginia Beach Friends School auditorium at 1537 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Virginia Beach Friends Meeting.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 1, 2019
