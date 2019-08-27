|
|
Barbara Ann Anderson, November 10, 1948 - August 22, 2019. Barbara was a nurse at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for 40 years. She was predeceased her parents Alexander Wright, Sr. & Mary Wright; her brother, Alexander Wright, Jr. She is survived by her son, Larry (Michele) Heath and granddaughter, Jordan Heath; sister, Betty Jean West and brother, Frank (Belle) Wright. Viewing is Wednesday, August 28, 2019, Metropolitan Funeral Service Granby Chapel from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM. Service is 11am, Thursday, August 29, 2019, Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby Chapel.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 27, 2019