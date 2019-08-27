The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Anderson Obituary
Barbara Ann Anderson, November 10, 1948 - August 22, 2019. Barbara was a nurse at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for 40 years. She was predeceased her parents Alexander Wright, Sr. & Mary Wright; her brother, Alexander Wright, Jr. She is survived by her son, Larry (Michele) Heath and granddaughter, Jordan Heath; sister, Betty Jean West and brother, Frank (Belle) Wright. Viewing is Wednesday, August 28, 2019, Metropolitan Funeral Service Granby Chapel from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM. Service is 11am, Thursday, August 29, 2019, Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby Chapel.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Metropolitan Funeral Home
Download Now