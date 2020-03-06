|
Barbara Ann Bassett, 73, passed away on February 29, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on September 19, 1946. Raised in a military family, she eventually moved as a child to Norfolk, where she remained for most of her years. A beautiful soul, who loved music and animals, Barbara always cared more for others and will be remembered most for her selfless acts of kindness. She is survived by her son Michael, grandson Michael Jr., sister Patricia, and brother Kenneth. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 14th at Altmeyer Funeral Homes & Crematory - Southside Chapel at 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 6, 2020