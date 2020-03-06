The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000

Barbara Ann Bassett

Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Bassett Obituary
Barbara Ann Bassett, 73, passed away on February 29, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on September 19, 1946. Raised in a military family, she eventually moved as a child to Norfolk, where she remained for most of her years. A beautiful soul, who loved music and animals, Barbara always cared more for others and will be remembered most for her selfless acts of kindness. She is survived by her son Michael, grandson Michael Jr., sister Patricia, and brother Kenneth. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 14th at Altmeyer Funeral Homes & Crematory - Southside Chapel at 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -