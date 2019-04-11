Barbara Ann Boyd McMahon, 86, passed away April 10, 2019. She was born in Charles Town, West Virginia the daughter of the late Charles Clarence Boyd and Bertie Mae Wagaman Boyd. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, John Carroll McMahon. Barbara had a long career in Tidewater area grocers beginning at the Giant Food grocery in the bakery department at Janaf Shopping Center in Norfolk in the late 1950â€™s. The Giant Food was purchased by A&P and Barbara continued working there as a cashier and became head cashier and bookkeeper. A&P evolved into SuperFresh and Barbara worked there at a Virginia Beach location as a bookkeeper and cashier until she retired after over 30 years of dedicated service. Barbara is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda C. and David L. Spelce; sons and daughters-in-law, John P. and Marguerite J. McMahon, Michael B. and Karen Lewin McMahon; and grandchildren, David L. Spelce, Jr., Christopher L. Spelce, and Matthew A. McMahon. A funeral service will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at West End Baptist Church with Rev. Dale Peterson and Rev. T. Floyd â€œSkipâ€ Irby, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary