CARROLLTON- Barbara Brann, 65, died Sept. 5, 2020. A native of Philadelphia, PA, she was preceded in death by her parents, James W. Brann and Ethel R. Brann McGeary. Barbara was vice president of the family business, J&B Hartigan, Inc.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, John P. Hartigan; four children, John Patrick Hartigan II and wife Frances, Elizabeth Ann Benites, Brian Joseph Hartigan and wife Pamela, and Mary Katherine Hartigan; brother, James Charles Brann; five grandchildren, John Patrick Hartigan III, Isabella Maria Benites, Enzo Eli Benites, Ashby Grace Hartigan and Collins Everly Hartigan; and two nieces, Aurora Brann and Diana Brann.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 10 AM at Green Acres Presbyterian Church in Portsmouth. Burial will be in St. Luke's Cemetery, Smithfield. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk on Friday from 5-8 PM. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
