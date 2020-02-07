The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 539-4691
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
West End Baptist Church
105 St. James Ave
Suffolk, VA
Barbara Ann Carter Obituary
Barbara Ann Presson Carter, 87, went to be with her Lord on February 5, 2020. She was the daughter of Mary Ethel and Herman G. Presson. She was predeceased by two brothers H. Gondon Presson, Jr. and Thomas A. Presson.

Barbara was born in Southampton Co. and moved to Nansemond Co. as a young child. She graduated from Chuckatuck High School and James Madison College. She was raised in Western Branch Baptist Church and has been a member of West End Baptist Church for 60 years. She taught school in Blacksburg VA, El Paso TX, Germany and Suffolk, VA mainly at Suffolk and Forest Glen High School.

She is survived by her husband John H. Carter, Jr.; Children Mariann C. Griffin of Suffolk, Susan C. Pulley of Richmond and John H. Carter, III of Alexandria; grandchildren Ann C. Griffin, M. Bruce Pulley, III, and Sidney R. Pulley; brother J. Eugene Presson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.

A funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, February 9, 2020, 2 PM at West End Baptist Church by Rev. Dale W. Peterson, Rev. T. Floyd Irby, and Rev. Dr. Chester Brown. The family will receive friends in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 6 to 7 PM.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to West End Baptist Church, Memorial Trust Fund, 105 St. James Ave, Suffolk, VA 23434. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 7, 2020
