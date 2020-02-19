The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Barbara Ann Cooper James Ruffin


1950 - 2020
Barbara Ann Cooper James Ruffin Obituary
Barbara Ann transitioned peacefully at Chesapeake General Hospital on Friday, February 14, 2020 after an extended illness. Affectionately known as "BJ" Barbara was born on January 31, 1950 in Norfolk, Virginia to Vivian L. Cooper Morring and the late Henry A. Cooper. She was the oldest of seven girls and was preceded into death by two sons and a grandson, Derrick, Thomas, Sr. and Thomas Jr. respectively. Barbara graduated from Booker T. Washington night school and began taking courses in nursing while working at Thalheimer's Department Store. She later worked for Famous Department Store, before beginning her career with the Virginia Department of Corrections, where she retired after twenty-five years. She earned numerous awards for excellence and respect from her peers and inmates. After retirement, she worked as a consultant and conducting workshops before a short stint with the Chesapeake Board of Education in the Facilities and Maintenance Department. She enjoyed traveling, gardening and watching movies. Barbara enjoyed cooking, experiencing new recipes, sharing with anyone, anytime. Her most favorite occasion was Christmas, decorating and wrapping gifts. Barbara loved life, and family. A tradition that lasted many years, was to have her grandchildren in the home every other week. Barbara leaves to treasure her memories, her loving and dedicated husband, Mickle, of thirty-four years, of Chesapeake, VA; one son, Ryan W. Jones of Richmond, VA; two grandsons of which she was their guardian, Shaun and Quan Jones, also of Chesapeake, VA. She further leaves to cherish her memories, fourteen grandchildren, Demetris Williams, Tiffany Williams, Keyana Arrington, Brandon Williams, Briana Weber, Briante Weber, Derick Jones, Jr., Kimico Battle, Terron Westbrook, Thomas Richardson, Thomas Jones, Jr; a bouquet of great-grandchildren; six sisters, Carolyn Speller (Nathaniel), Cynthia Corbin (Burrell), Alfredia Cooper, Norfolk, VA; Gwendolyn Dixon (Curtis), Fredericksburg, VA, Lois Hayes and Judith Butler (Israel), GA. In addition, she leaves a host of nieces, nephews and friends to remember her laugh and love. A funeral service will be held Fri. Feb. 21st at 11am at Metropolitan Berkley Chapel.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 19, 2020
