Barbara Ann "Bobbie" Cullen Speight died peacefully at home after a brief illness at the age of 80. Bobbie never met a stranger and was always quick with a smile and a joke. She was an avid animal lover and enjoyed feeding and watching birds and squirrels. She had a caregiver's heart which led her to caring for children and the elderly; most recently with her job at Atria.
Bobbie is survived by her partner, George Trinkler; sister, Pat Taylor (Don); daughter, Kathy McDonald (Bill); son, Tom Speight (Diana); four grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and 3 nieces.
A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local SPCA or animal charity of your choice. For up to date service information and condolences, please visit:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Bobbie is survived by her partner, George Trinkler; sister, Pat Taylor (Don); daughter, Kathy McDonald (Bill); son, Tom Speight (Diana); four grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and 3 nieces.
A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local SPCA or animal charity of your choice. For up to date service information and condolences, please visit:
www.hollomon-brown.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 24, 2020.