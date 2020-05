Barbara Ann "Bobbie" Cullen Speight died peacefully at home after a brief illness at the age of 80. Bobbie never met a stranger and was always quick with a smile and a joke. She was an avid animal lover and enjoyed feeding and watching birds and squirrels. She had a caregiver's heart which led her to caring for children and the elderly; most recently with her job at Atria.Bobbie is survived by her partner, George Trinkler; sister, Pat Taylor (Don); daughter, Kathy McDonald (Bill); son, Tom Speight (Diana); four grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and 3 nieces.A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local SPCA or animal charity of your choice . For up to date service information and condolences, please visit: