Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Barbara Ann Gardner Obituary
Barbara Ann Gardner, 97, of Chesapeake passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020.

Survivors include her daughters, Karen Gardner and Susan Kiemer and her husband Anthony Kiemer; granddaughter, Erin Kiemer; sister, Margaret Chandler; as well as extended family.

The family will receive friends to celebrate Barbara's life from 4:00 to 5:30 pm Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 2, 2020
