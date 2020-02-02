|
|
Barbara Ann Gardner, 97, of Chesapeake passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020.
Survivors include her daughters, Karen Gardner and Susan Kiemer and her husband Anthony Kiemer; granddaughter, Erin Kiemer; sister, Margaret Chandler; as well as extended family.
The family will receive friends to celebrate Barbara's life from 4:00 to 5:30 pm Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 2, 2020