Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Barbara's life story with friends and family

Share Barbara's life story with friends and family



Barbara passed on July 19, 2020. Memorial service- Fri. July 24th at 11am at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 929 S. Battlefield Blvd. Chesapeake. Go to www.altmeyerfh.com . for full obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store