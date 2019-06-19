|
Barbara Ann Smith
Barbara Ann Smith, 74, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away June 16, 2019.
Born in New York, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Agnes Hodges. She was a retired hairdresser.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Alpheus â€œALâ€ Smith and son, Rocky Smith. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Smith of Portsmouth, VA.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to the Virginia Beach SPCA or Billy the Kidden Rescue at www.billythekiddenrescue.org. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
