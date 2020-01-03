|
Barbara Ann Smith, 80, went to be with the Lord on December 31, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in Goldsboro, NC to the late Nathan Carl and Maggie O. Talton Hemby. She was a long-time member of Blessed Hope Chapel in South Norfolk and a supportive pastor's wife since 2002. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandma, sister and friend with a heart of gold who was known for her delicious banana pudding and fruit salad.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 61 years, John Robert Smith; daughter, Vickie Morris (Ray); son, Robert Smith; grandchildren, Christy Triggs (Chris), Jason Anderson (Elizabeth) and Jeremy Zimmerman; great-grandchildren, Casey, Tyler, Kaela, Damien, Aiden, Christian, Sophia, Noah and Heaven; sisters, Annie Ham and Janie Hunt; numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
A service to celebrate her life will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 2pm at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-5pm. The family would like to thank the staff at Chesapeake Regional Hospital for their excellent care over the last week. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 3, 2020