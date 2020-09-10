1/
Barbara Ann Turner
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHESAPEAKE- Barbara Ann Turner, 77, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. She was born on February 19, 1943 in Portsmouth, Virginia to the late, Walter and Margaret Mosser Booth.

She is survived by her son, George Turner and his wife, Deanna; daughter, Teresa Keithley; grandchildren, Joshua and Jordan Keithley; and many other family members and friends.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2 PM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens, Suffolk.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be offered online at

www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home- Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Rd.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-4392
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved