CHESAPEAKE- Barbara Ann Turner, 77, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. She was born on February 19, 1943 in Portsmouth, Virginia to the late, Walter and Margaret Mosser Booth.
She is survived by her son, George Turner and his wife, Deanna; daughter, Teresa Keithley; grandchildren, Joshua and Jordan Keithley; and many other family members and friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 PM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens, Suffolk.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the charity of your choice
