Barbara Ann Van Natta, 77, of Norfolk, VA, passed away April 29, 2019.Born in Washington, DC, Barbara was the daughter of the late Perry and Leila Mozingo. She loved dolls and was known for her doll and antique collections. She also enjoyed her time with her family at the beach. She volunteered for Outreach for Christ and attended Tabernacle Church of Norfolk.Left to cherish her memory: her husband of 56 years, Craig Van Natta; daughters, Katrina, Kara, and Kristin (Mark); grandchildren, Drew, Delaney, Matthew, and Noah; and a brother, Michael.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Friday, May 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition at www.ovarian.org. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 1, 2019