Barbara Ann Vann, of Chesapeake, VA, born October 12, 1936, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on August 30. 2019.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories: 4 children, Arthur Meredith (Silvia), Michael Meredith (Shirley), Geoff Meredith (Beckie), and Teresa Holota; 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many friends.
A graveside service will be held at Riverside Memorial Park on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown, Indian River Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 1, 2019