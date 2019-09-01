The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 420-2350
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Riverside Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Vann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Vann


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Vann Obituary
Barbara Ann Vann, of Chesapeake, VA, born October 12, 1936, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on August 30. 2019.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories: 4 children, Arthur Meredith (Silvia), Michael Meredith (Shirley), Geoff Meredith (Beckie), and Teresa Holota; 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many friends.

A graveside service will be held at Riverside Memorial Park on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown, Indian River Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
Download Now