Barbara Anne Cline Taylor, 89, died on March 19, 2020. Barbara was born on April 14, 1930 in Norfolk, Va. to Dr. Carl P. Cline and Jeanette Elizabeth Cline. She graduated from Maury High School in Norfolk, where she was Secretary of her Senior Class and voted "Best All Around" by her peers. She remained close with her high school friends. Jane Hill, Hotsie Martin, Blair Willis, Mary Ann Beard and Eugenia Willis Gates, for her entire life.
Barbara graduated from Duke University in 1952 with a degree in Elementary Education. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. While at Duke, she met and married Robert Taylor. They moved to Washington, D.C. where their only daughter, Janet Lee, was born. In 1958, Barbara moved to Dallas, Texas with her family, living there for over 50 years before moving to be with her daughter in Washington, D.C.
in 2016.
Barbara was a kind, gracious, and stylish Southern lady who enjoyed creating a beautiful home for her family. She loved the decorative arts, inspired by her many visits to Williamsburg, Virginia, which was her favorite place on earth.
Barbara was interested in people and their welfare remembering everyone's name. She loved hosting her daughter, Janet's, close friends for lunch at Neiman Marcus Cafe and having her neighbors over for afternoon coffee. She was known for her infectious laugh and sharp sense of humor. She handled her declining health with strength and dignity.
Most of all, Barbara loved her family, especially her granddaughters, Taylor Anne and Christina with whom she had special relationships. She was fortunate enough to have known her three great grandchildren. She was a member of Freemason Baptist Church in Norfolk and attended University Park United Methodist Church in Dallas.
Barbara, is predeceased by her sister, Mary Virginia Cline Beall and survived by her sister, Alice Cline Boyd of Richmond, Virginia.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet Lee Taylor Mountz and husband Timothy W. Mountz of Washington, D.C., granddaughters, Taylor Anne Ramsey and husband Zach, Christina Lee Donnelly and husband Mike and three great grandchildren, Blake Christina Ramsey, Heath Taylor Ramsey and Riley Anne Donnelly.
A private graveside service will be held on March 26. Flowers may be sent in Barbara's memory to National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA. 22042
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 22, 2020