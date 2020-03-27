|
|
Barbara Anne Harrison Bess, 66, beloved wife and mother, died March 24, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 16, 1953 to Clarence Everett Harrison Sr. and Margaret Sanders Harrison of Portsmouth, VA. Growing up she attended Court Street Baptist Church in Portsmouth, VA. She was a proud 1971 alumna of Churchland High School and 1975 alumna of The College of William and Mary, as well as a 1977 alumna of Harvard Divinity School. Barbara is survived by her husband of 43 years, Philip; her daughter Jennifer of Columbia, SC; her sons Peter (and wife Jessica) of St. Charles, IL and Alexander of Chicago, IL; her grandchildren Matthew, Sarah, and Nicholas Bess; her sister Florence Michener of Portsmouth, VA and her brother Clarence Harrison, Jr. of Suffolk, VA; and many loving cousins, nieces, and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, and by her daughter Hilary Anne Bess. A private funeral will be at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame, with a public memorial service at a future date. Burial will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Notre Dame, IN. To view Barbara's full obituary, please visit the Kaniewski Funeral Home website. www.kaniewski.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 27, 2020