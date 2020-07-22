1/1
Barbara Arlene Trent
Norfolk- Barbara Arlene "BT" Trent, 72, of 900 block of Trice Terrace, gained her wings on July 9, 2020. She was born in Norfolk, VA, where she worked in the healthcare profession. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, Norfolk, member of New Beginning Social and Saving Club and Huntersville Senior Club. She attended Booker T. Washington High School.

Survivors include two daughters: Lisa Trent (Anthony); Margo Wesby of Norfolk; three sons: Shelton Trent (Faye), Ervin Wright, Clinton Hill (CharRonda); grandchildren: Latora Trent , Patrice Trent, Nateisha Smalls, Ranesha Trent, Wendell Trent Sr., Brandon Trent Sr., Gelisa Trent; 18 great-grandchildren; Best Friends: Ms.Bliss, Denise, Sand, and Tina; one aunt: Alma Wilson; special cousin: Iris Wood; special nieces and nephews: Troy, Crystal, Nyteka, and Darrell Jr., godchildren: Dominique, Barbara Ciera, Ebony, Antoine Jr., OnTaryo. Barbara was a devoted mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, cousin, niece, and friend. She will be deeply missed.

A funeral will be held Friday, July 24, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Shiloh Baptist Church by Rev. Keith I. Jones. Viewing will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 2-6 p.m. at Graves Funeral Home.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Graves Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
(757) 622-1085
