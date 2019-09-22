The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Westhaven Baptist Church
1935 - 2019
Barbara B. Davis Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Barbara B. Davis, 84, passed peacefully into the nearer presence of God on September 20, 2019.

She was born on June 10, 1935, to the late Edward Doniphon Browder and Kathleen Harrison Browder in Brunswick County, Virginia. She grew up alongside her three brothers and two sisters before moving to Portsmouth. Shortly thereafter, she met and married her husband, George Ralph Davis, Jr. They raised two sons, as well as encouraging and loving three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, while Ralph helped run the family general contracting business. Barbara, Ralph, and the two boys spent much of their summers together with extended family at their cottage on the Albemarle Sound near Edenton, North Carolina, boating, fishing and playing together.

Barbara was devoted to her church family at Westhaven Baptist Church, where for decades she visited those unable to physically attend church and brought them recordings of the services. She had served at the church as secretary of the Alpha Sunday School Class, chaired the Prayer Chain ministry, volunteered annually for Vacation Bible School, cared for babies in the nursery, and lived out her Christian faith by pouring herself into her church family and the surrounding community through many outreach ministries of the church, such as Faith in Action.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, George Ralph Davis, Jr., her infant son, Dwight Edward Davis, and her two sisters and three brothers.

She is survived by her two sons, Michael K. Davis and his wife Donna, and Mark S. Davis and his wife Margaret; three grandchildren, Brooke Wells and her husband Nathan, Justin Davis and his wife Cynthia, and Matthew Davis; two great-grandchildren, Evan and Ayla Wells; and cherished nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and a brother-in-law.

The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel, in Portsmouth on Monday, September 23rd from 6 to 7:30 p.m. A funeral will be held at Westhaven Baptist Church on Tuesday, September 24th at 11 a.m., with burial following in Olive Branch Cemetery in Portsmouth. The family will receive friends back at the church for a reception, following the burial.

Memorial contributions may be made to Westhaven Baptist Church. The family would like to extend special thanks to her long-time physician, Dr. Thomas Harrington, as well as her caregivers at Province Place of Maryview and Nancy's Home Healthcare.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 22, 2019
