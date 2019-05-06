Barbara (Babs) Barlow Boggs, 90, passed away May 2, 2019. She was born in Norfolk to the late Joseph and Mildred Warriner Barlow on January 31, 1929.Babs was retired from the Commissioner of Revenueâ€™s office in Chesapeake. She was also the bookkeeper at Church of the Resurrection for many years. During her retirement, she enjoyed her volunteer work at Church of the Holy Family.Babs was predeceased by her husband, James D. Boggs; her son, Mark J. Boggs; and her brother Joseph. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Don Wilson of Newport News; an uncle, Robert McLellon of Virginia Beach; a nephew, Skip Cunningham of Los Angeles; and a niece, Kris Panek of Chicago.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 9, at the Church of the Holy Family, 1279 N. Great Neck Rd., Virginia Beach. The family will receive friends an hour prior. Burial will follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery, 2701 Elm Ave., Portsmouth. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Judeâ€™s Hospital for Children or Beth Sholom Village. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 6, 2019