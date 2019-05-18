Barbara Barnes Robinson, 86, of Chesapeake, VA, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away May 15, 2019. Born in Roper, NC, she was the daughter of the late Dallas W. and Stella J. Barnes. She was retired Co-Owner of B&B Tools, Inc. Left to cherish her memory: her husband, Robert W. Robinson; two sons, Jeffrey Robinson and his wife, Denise, of Cleveland, OH and Johnny Robinson of Clermont, FL; three grandchildren, Kacey Robinson, Brent Robinson, and Chloe Robinson; three brothers, Ray Barnes, Elton Barnes, and Mike Barnes; and four sisters, Ramona Hainsworth, Loretta Upton, Linda Dwyer, and Judia Mullin. The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Sunday, May 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, May 20, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 18, 2019