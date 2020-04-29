Home

Barbara Bland Newsome

Barbara Bland Newsome Obituary
Barbara Bland Newsome was born March 24, 1924 to the late Thomas Bland and Rosa Good Bland. She was predeceased by her husband Edward J. Newsome. She leaves to mourn 4 sons; Dwight (Marie) Jones. Robert (Sandra) Jones; Steven Jones and Craig (Gwendolyn) Jones. She was predeceased in death by Brothers Roosevelt, Horace and Thomas Bland and one sister, Lucy B. Gregg. She leaves two sister in laws; Shirley Bland and Nannie Newsome.

Barbara was a lifelong member of Celestrial Baptist Church where she was a member of the Sunday School, Senior Ushers, Missionaries, Jolly Workers and the Bereavement Committee. She was a member of OES Mount Hermon #19 for over 60 years. She retired from Vergas Pizza in 1991 and worked at Georgia Pacific for a number of years.

She leaves 13 grandchildren, 11 great grands and 1 great-great-grand. A host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 29, 2020
