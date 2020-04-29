|
|
Barbara Bland Newsome was born March 24, 1924 to the late Thomas Bland and Rosa Good Bland. She was predeceased by her husband Edward J. Newsome. She leaves to mourn 4 sons; Dwight (Marie) Jones. Robert (Sandra) Jones; Steven Jones and Craig (Gwendolyn) Jones. She was predeceased in death by Brothers Roosevelt, Horace and Thomas Bland and one sister, Lucy B. Gregg. She leaves two sister in laws; Shirley Bland and Nannie Newsome.
Barbara was a lifelong member of Celestrial Baptist Church where she was a member of the Sunday School, Senior Ushers, Missionaries, Jolly Workers and the Bereavement Committee. She was a member of OES Mount Hermon #19 for over 60 years. She retired from Vergas Pizza in 1991 and worked at Georgia Pacific for a number of years.
She leaves 13 grandchildren, 11 great grands and 1 great-great-grand. A host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 29, 2020