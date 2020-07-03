Barbara (Bobbi) Boothe Forehand, 74 of Madison, NC passed away peacefully, Wed. Jan. 15th, 2020. She was born June 24,1945 in Saltville, VA to the late Sylvester & Cornelia Cahoon Boothe.



A resident of NC since 2007, she previously resided in Covington, GA and also Orlando, FL, briefly. The majority of her life was spent in Chesapeake, VA, where she raised her two children. Bobbi retired from AT&T as a Service Technician with over 30 years service. She was known for taking pride in everything she did whether it was at her job, or in raising her family. She touched the lives and hearts of all she knew, and was an exceptional Mother and Grandmother. She will be loved and remembered for her beautiful smile, contagious laugh and easy going spirit. She will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, sisters, cousins, and all that were blessed to know her.



She was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Getrige Cribb. Bobbi is survived by a son, Michael K. Forehand (Tara) of Chesapeake, VA; a daughter, Vicky Hail of Madison, NC; 10 grandchildren and two great- grandsons. She is also survived by two sisters, Karen B. Wills of Kernersville, NC and Cindy Layne of Bloomingdale, GA; one aunt, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins that she loved dearly.



A "Celebration of Life" for Bobbi will be held Sat. July 18th 12-2:30 at Norfolk Botanical Gardens 6700 Azalea Garden Rd., Norfolk. There will be no charge for parking for the event, but masks will be required.



