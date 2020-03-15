Home

Barbara C. Albright, 72, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on March 13, 2020.

Born on June 1, 1947, in Batavia, NY, she retired from the County of Blair in 2003 and worked at EVMS from 2004 - 2016 until she retired.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, William and Leona Canty; brother, Michael John, who died as an infant; and her husband, Nevin L. Albright in 2017. She is survived by her daughter, Julie Spain (Brett); son, Aaron Whysong (Shannon); ten grandchildren, Jack, Hunter, Molly, Mia, Kate, Ellie, Luke, and Josh Spain and McKenna and Sydney Whysong; her brother, Richard Canty (Barbara); and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services will be private. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 15, 2020
