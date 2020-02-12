|
Barbara Caffee Foster, 86, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on January 30, 2020.
Born in Virginia, she was a sweet, kind, and loving mother and grandmother. She was also a devout Baptist. Barbara enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband, James H. Foster, Sr.; son, James H. Foster, Jr.; daughter, Janet Leigh Foster; brother, Donald Ward Caffee; and sister, Iris Beverly Jennings. Left to cherish her memories are her son, Jeffery Foster (Wendy); grandchildren, Jeffery Foster, Jr. (Megan), Megan Foster (James), and Jessica Foster (T.J.); and great-granddaughter, Chloe.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 7 to 9 p.m. The funeral service will be in the funeral home chapel on Friday, Feb. 14, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 12, 2020