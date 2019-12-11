|
On December 7, 2019, the Lord called one of HIS angels, Barbara Ann Campbell to eternal rest. Barbara was born on September 23, 1951 to the late Oakley and Tanzetta Byrd. She was a loving and caring person with a wonderful sense of humor Barbara always opened her heart and door to those in need with a place to eat or lay their heads. Barbara loved spending time with her family and enjoyed playing video games. As a lifelong member of Zion Light Church of Christ, she affectionately loved her church and was a former employee of Norfolk Public School System. Barbara will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Besides her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband, Spencer Lee Harrington and siblings, Annie M. Brothers and Oakley Byrd Jr. She leaves many precious memories to be cherished by her two children, Sonya Wilson (Eric) and Ronnie Campbell; three grandchildren, Erin Wilson, Ronnie Campbell Jr. and Elise Wilson; three sisters, Christine Neville, Joyce Harris (James) and Hazel Malone; and a loving family of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Metropolitan Funeral Home, 120 W. Berkley Avenue, Norfolk, VA. 23523. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00am at Zion Light Church of Christ, 1035 Avenue G, Norfolk, VA 23513. Interment will be held at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Chesapeake, VA 23320.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 11, 2019