Barbara Chilton Stenstrom Obituary
Barbara Chilton Stenstrom formerly of Cradock, died suddenly Friday, July 5, at her home in Tampa Bay, Florida. Barbara was the daughter of John and Ella Mae Chilton of Cradock. She is survived by her daughter, Bridget Stenstrom Luchs of Largo, FL, and two brothers, Thomas M. Chilton of Lynchburg, Va., and John W. Chilton of Portsmouth, VA. She was a graduate of Cradock High School and Hartford Music School in Connecticut. Barbara was a talented vocalist. She performed in many venues in her youth, including an appearance on the Ed Sullivan show at age 9. Barbara had a great love for animals, big and small. She truly enjoyed her daily walks to bird watch and visit the neighborhood horses. She will be missed terribly. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 14, 2019
