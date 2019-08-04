|
Barbara Clayton La Vigne, 95, a former Orinda and Rossmoor resident, passed away in Virginia Beach on July 30, 2019. She was born in Marion, Illinois on January 31, 1924 to the late Josephine and Parley Clayton. She is also predeceased by her husband, Herbert Hudson La Vigne and her sister Josephine Fencken.
Barbara grew up in Illinois and graduated from the University of Illinois in 1946 where she was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority and served as the Editor of the Illio, the University's yearbook. She met Bert La Vigne on a blind date when he was in the U.S. Army Air Corps stationed at Chanute Field, IL. They were married on July 13, 1946 and settled in California where family, dear friends and sailing kept them busy and happy. Barbara is survived by her three children, Bruce and his wife Alice of Savannah, GA, Barry and his wife Robin of Virginia Beach, VA and Beth and her husband Bob of Gardnerville, NV. Barbara is also survived by her 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, all of whom she was so very proud as well as her sister Phyllis McClatchie.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at Wycliffe Presbyterian Church on a date to be determined.
In her memory, feel free to do some of her favorites....eat large quantities of chocolate or load your sandwich up with mayonnaise. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to Wycliffe Presbyterian Churchâ€™s Fellowship Committee at 1445 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 or a .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019